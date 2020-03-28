A revised report shows the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increasing in the Coastal Health District by four as of 7 p.m. Friday, raising the total in the district to 35.
Glynn County reported seven cases, an increase of one, Chatham County 15 cases, an increase of five, and Bryan County five, an increase of one.
Others with confirmed cases in the eight-county coastal district include Camden, two cases; Liberty and Long, each reporting one case; and Effingham, four cases.
No cases had been confirmed in McIntosh County as of Friday evening.
No deaths that could be attributed to the coronavirus have been reported in the coastal district.
In neighboring health districts, Charlton County had one confirmed case and Ware County two. No cases had been confirmed in Brantley or Wayne counties as of Friday.
Georgia's confirmed case count climbed to 2,198 with 65 deaths.