Refitted with a new cradle designed to accommodate damage, a dry dock barge received the next-to-last section of ship wreckage from the Golden Ray at around noon Saturday.
Guided by the barges Kurt Crosby, Crosby Star and the Caitlin, the barge slid beneath the twin hulls of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel, which has held the 3,300-metric-ton Section 5 suspended in its towering arches for three weeks.
The mighty crane vessel then eased the midship section of wreckage onto the deck and into its specially-designed cradle shortly before 1 p.m.
“They are lowering the section,” said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. “They are carefully lining it up with the cradle system.”
The section’s damaged port side rests on the barge deck with the starboard hull side climbing to more than 130 feet overhead. Section 5 is 74 feet long. Its beam is 135 feet and it is 113 feet from keel to deck.
Workers now will secure the massive section to the barge deck by welding it into the cradle, which consists of large steel beams protruding from both sides of the deck. Once secure, the barge and its cargo will be towed to inland waters, where it section will be moored to await dismantling at a site on Bay Street along the East River in Brunswick.
Based on the six previous operations, that securing procedure could take a day or more.
Salvors commenced in November on the operation to employ the VB 10,000 to cut the half-submerged shipwreck into eight pieces for removal from the sound.
Its departure will leave salvors with one 80-foot-long section of shipwreck to remove from the sound. Section 4 weighs an estimated 4,909 metric tons.
It has been more than two years since the 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned on its port side in the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles.
Powered by the VB 10,000’s systems of powerful winches, pulleys and wire rigging, the VB 10,000 pulled a massive cutting chain through the seventh and final cut into the half-submerged ship wreckage on Sept. 4.
Then, engineers and salvage masters confirmed their concerns nearly a week later that Section 5 suffered more damage than could be foreseen. That is when the VB 10,000 hoisted the section completely out of the water to give the experts their first glimpse of the damage to the wreckage’s port side hull. The damage included entire portions of the outer hull that were missing.
Section 5 and Section 4 comprised the Golden Ray’s midship, which suffered the brunt of impact when the vessel capsized onto the sandbar beside the shipping channel. Salvors anticipated significant damage to Section 5, but it could not be confirmed because the midsections of the shipwreck were imbedded in the sandy bottom all this time.
Because of the damage, salvage experts had to design and construct “a more robust” cradle on the barge deck to safely secure the shipwreck section for transport, Himes explained.
Each transport barge previously had a specially designed cradle on its deck, consisting mainly of several large steel posts onto which the shipwreck section was welded securely by its keel section. Because of the additional damage to Section 5, engineers added several more of these steel structures to secure the section on the opposite side as well.
Design and construction of this reinforced cradle system began about two weeks ago.
Once Section 5 is taken away, the stage will be set for removal of the last section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray. Section 4 weighs an estimated 4,904 metric tons.
The shipwreck salvage site is surrounded by a 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier (EPB), which includes sturdy mesh netting below water to contain loose vehicles and other large debris. Oil retention boom lines its surface. The barge enters and exits the EPB through a gate.