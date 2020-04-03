As predicted in March by health officials, more testing is unmasking more cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District and elsewhere around the state.
The total number of confirmed cases in the eight-county district jumped from 115 to 124 Friday evening, with Chatham showing the highest number and largest increase. Cases in the Chatham County-Savannah area leaped from 58 to 65, an increase of seven.
Liberty County also showed an increase, climbing from seven to nine.
Cases in the other six counties remained the same: Glynn, 23, the second largest number in the district; Camden and Effingham, both with six; McIntosh County, two; Bryan, 15; and Long, one.
Four deaths due to complications from the virus have been reported in the coastal district, three in Chatham County and one in Bryan County.
Confirmed cases statewide totaled 5,967, including 1,222 hospitalizations, or 20 percent of the cases, and 198 deaths, 3 percent of the total.
The figures emerged from the results of a 25,266 tests administered in commercial and public labs.
The top five counties with the most confirmed cases and the total deaths in each (noted in parenthesis) are DeKalb, 910 (26); Doutherty-Albany, 607 (30); DeKalb, 483 (8); Cobb, 422 (20); and Gwinnett, 353 (8).
One of four counties closest to Glynn reported its third death from COVID-19 complications. The Ware County-Waycross area has confirmed 17 cases and is attributing three deaths to the virus, the latest a 75-year-old man with an underlying condition, according to the health department.
Of the other three counties, only Charlton County has a confirmed case. Brantley and Wayne counties have reported no cases to date.
Ware County reported on additional death and one additional case due to the virus Friday evening.
All four are in different health districts.