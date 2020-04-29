The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in the Coastal Health District without adding to the death toll, which remains at 12 in the eight-county region.
Chatham County showed the greatest increase with 13 new cases for a total of 221 as of noon Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
New cases also were reported in Glynn County, two for a total of 55, and in Camden County, one for a total of 31. McIntosh County's total remains at four.
Case numbers in other counties in the district are as follows: Bryan, 50, an increase of one; Liberty, 36, an adjusted decrease of one; Effingham, same at 34; and Long County, same at four.
Statewide the death toll went up by 27 for a total of 1,052 out of the 25,274 cases documented by health officials, an increase of 668 since noon Tuesday. The number includes 4,948 hospitalizations, 1,122 of which were treated in an ICU.
More cases also are surfacing in counties near Glynn. Ware County is reporting 114 cases, 10 deaths; Pierce County 54 cases, three deaths; Brantley County 22 cases, two deaths; Wayne County 12 cases and Charlton nine.