Brunswick resident Sheila McNeill announced Thursday that she will run for state Sen. William Ligon’s Third District senate seat.

She is the first candidate to throw her hat in the ring for the senate seat since Ligon, R-White Oak, announced on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection.

McNeill, a former president and the first female president of the National Navy League, currently serves as president of the Camden Partnership, an organization dedicated to promoting sea services, both military and civilian.

McNeill is married to U.S. Navy veteran Arlie McNeill. She has one daughter and four grandchildren.

She is the second Republican to announce a campaign for Ligon’s seat, following Camden County resident and businessman Cody Smith.

Candidate qualifying begins March 2 at 8 a.m. and ends at noon on March 6.

The two, along with any other candidates that qualify, will face off in the general primary on May 19.

The last day to register to vote in the primary is April 20. For more information on registering or registration status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or call the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.

Correction

An earlier version of this article stated that McNeill lives in Camden County. The News apologizes for the error.

