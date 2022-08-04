A federal judge denied Thursday a request for acquittal from Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, removing the last obstacle before the father and son are sentenced Monday on federal hate crimes for the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

“The evidence in this case was more than sufficient to convict Gregory and Travis McMichael on all counts,” U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood concluded in her 27-page ruling. “Their motions for judgement … are denied.”

More from this section