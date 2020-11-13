A judge denied bond Friday for Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father and son accused in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery on the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood in south Glynn County.
Judge Timothy Walmsley agreed with prosecuting attorney Jesse Evans that the two men pose a threat to the community if released on bond while awaiting trial. Travis McMichael, 34, and Gregory McMichael, 65, have been in the Glynn County Detention Center since the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the two at their Satilla Shores home on May 7, more than two months after the deadly confrontation with the unarmed Arbery.
Defense attorneys argued that neither of the McMichaels has a criminal record or a history of violence prior to the Feb. 23 incident. Attorneys noted Gregory McMichael’s law enforcement background, which included seven years with the Glynn County Police Department followed by 20 years as an investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. They noted Gregory McMichael served with distinction in the U.S. Coast Guard and later acquired his boat captain’s license, always adhering to authority.
However, Evans asked the judge to concentrate on those tense moments on the afternoon of Feb. 23 when Arbery ran for his life and the McMichaels hotly pursued him in a pickup truck. Travis was armed with a shotgun, while Gregory McMichael carried a .357 handgun.
Evans played for the courtroom the video that shows Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery, 25, three times at point-blank range with a shotgun. The two men armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after seeing him run past their home and suspecting him of a crime, Gregory McMichael told police that day.
A woman wailed and cried loudly from the gallery during the showing of the video, which was first leaked to the public in early May, whipping a shocked nation into outrage that led to quick arrests with the GBI’s intervention.
In his contention that the McMichaels were still a threat to persons, property and the community, Evans noted that Travis McMichael’s gunshot blasts not only killed Arbery but also sprayed buckshot into a neighbor’s window.
That chilling video was taken by William “Roddie” Bryan, who joined the pursuit in his own pickup truck. Bryan, 50, was arrested later in May. Bryan remains jailed on the same charges as the McMichaels. He was denied bond at a hearing earlier this summer.
The McMichaels' bond hearing spanned two days, with a full day of testimony Thursday and several more hours’ worth Friday morning before Walmsley made his decision to deny bond early Friday afternoon.