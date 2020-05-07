Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agents arrested Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, Thursday evening in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23.
Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, both were charged with murder and aggravated assault, the GBI said.
The two men are accused of arming themselves and pursuing Arbery after Gregory McMichael saw Arbery run past their Satilla Drive home at around 1 p.m. that Sunday afternoon.
The two men are accused of pursuing Arbery in a pickup truck, after which Travis McMichael exited the truck and confronted Arbery with a shotgun.
During a struggle with Arbery for the gun, Travis McMichael is accused of firing three times, killing Arbery at the intersection of Buford Road and Satilla Drive.
Gregory McMichael told police they suspected Arbery of burglary. Known by friends and family to be an avid runner, Arbery was wearing a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes when he died.