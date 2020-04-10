The regularly scheduled Brunswick City Commission meeting on April 15 has been canceled because of coronavirus social distancing guidelines.
But Mayor Cornell Harvey believes it’s important to keep citizens appraised of the city’s current assessment, the response and projection for the COVID-19 outbreak for coming weeks.
Harvey said he will give the latest developments learned from a weekly online meeting of mayors across the state. He said he will also reassure residents that public safety officials are in “pretty good shape” for the supplies they need to keep themselves and the public safe.
The meeting will be held online via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting ID is 237 949 971. The password is 028407.