A man was shot in the back Monday evening in the 500 block of Woodland Street and county police later arrested the alleged shooter, according to Glynn County police and jail records.

Jeremy Shane Davis, 39, was arrested early Tuesday morning and taken to the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with aggravated battery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, according to police and jail records. Davis is listed as homeless in the county jail intake records.

Police responding to a 6:43 p.m. call of a shooting in the 500 block of Woodland Street arrived to find the victim lying face down on the ground with a bullet in his back, the county police report said. The victim is a tow truck operator, according to social media reports.

Police also found on the scene "a wooden fence and mailbox destroyed as if it had been hit by a vehicle," according to a report. "There were also deep furrow marks in the front yard," the report said.

Police were able to get an identification of the shooter at the scene. Davis was later picked up by county police and booked into the county jail at 1:30 a.m., jail records show.

