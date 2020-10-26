Brunswick police said an argument between two men turned deadly late Friday night when one turned a gun on the other in the 2700 block of Stonewall Street.
Alfred Spaulding-Hill, 27, of Darien, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Romandria Jalone Johnson Jr., 28, surrendered himself in connection with the shooting at 4:20 a.m. Saturday at the Glynn County Detention Center, according to police and jail records. He remained without bond in the county jail Monday charged with murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and criminal damage to property, jail records show.
Police said the two men had an argument at around 10:44 p.m. Friday near Stonewall and R streets in a section of town “where large crowds are known to gather,” police reported.
Police responding to a report of a shooting found Spaulding-Hill “laying on the ground behind a house” a block over in the 2700 block of Lee Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Brunswick Police Sgt. Alan Carter at 912-279-2650.