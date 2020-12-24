Ten hours after Brunswick firefighters found the body of a 63-year-old woman inside a burning home Wednesday morning on G Street, city police arrested a man on murder and arson charges in connection with her death.
Lula Mae McDouglar died at the scene of the 5:36 a.m. fire at 1909 G. St., firefighters said. After an investigation by city detectives, police arrested William Edward Best Jr. at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 37-year-old Brunswick man was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with murder and arson in the second degree.
Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Allen said firefighters responded quickly to the early morning call. As other firefighters contained the blaze, firefighter Aaron Joiner entered the home and discovered McDouglar’s body in the front living room. The fire apparently started in that room, Allen said.
Firefighters had the fire under control in a matter of minutes, he said.
Afterward, City Fire Marshal Tim White and police detectives determined the fire a case of arson. Through investigation, police then identified Best as the suspect.
McDouglar’s body is being autopsied at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Pooler, county coroner Marc Neu said.
Police continue to investigate. Those with additional information are asked to call Brunswick police detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.