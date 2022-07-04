A 50-year-old man died Sunday night in a fire that destroyed a home on Kingsland Avenue, Glynn County Fire Rescue Chief R.K. Jordan said.
Neighbors called 911 at 8:42 p.m. after hearing an explosion at 310 Kingsland Ave., located off of U.S. Highway 341 in Glynn County, Jordan said. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time county firefighters arrived moments later with three fire engines, a ladder engine and two EMS ambulance crews, he said, but the fire was under control within five minutes of firefighters’ arrival.
The victim was found dead inside the home afterward, Jordan said. No one else occupied the home. The man's identity has not been released.
Division Fire Chief Wendell Knighten is investigating the cause of the fire.
"It appears to be a kitchen fire," said Knighten, who serves also as county fire marshal.
This is a developing story.