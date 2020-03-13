Many events slated for the coming weeks have been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The following events have been confirmed but checking with organizers prior to attending or making plans is advised.
• Classes at College of Coastal Georgia (suspended two weeks)
• Coastal Pines Technical College (suspended two weeks)
• Jury selection in Glynn County Superior Court on Monday has been canceled
• Memory Matters has suspended all activities through March 27.
• Programs at the Brunswick and St. Simons Island libraries from March 16-29. Both libraries will remain open for normal business hours.
• All high school athletic events in Glynn County
• All Sun Conference athletic events
• Public attendance at FLETC graduation exercises
• The Glynn County Democrat Presidential Primary watch party
• The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony
• Today through Sunday: Jekyll Island Arts Festival, Jekyll Island
• Saturday: The Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl
• March 20-21: IPRA 9th Annual Rodeo at the Beach, postponed. Dates to be announced.
• March 21: Christ Church Tour of Homes, on St. Simons and Sea islands
• March 24: Evening with the Stars, a Golden Isles College and Career Academy fundraiser (postponed)
• March 27: Jewish Food & Culture Festival, in Brunswick
• March 27-29: Blessing of the Fleet in Darien (postponed)