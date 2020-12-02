Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, will chair a special subcommittee of the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee at 1 p.m. Thursday “to take testimony of elections improprieties and to evaluate the election process to ensure the integrity of Georgia’s voting system.”
According to a statement from the state Senate, the judiciary committee has general jurisdiction that includes civil liberties, governmental information and constitutional issues.
Those interested in submitting written testimony should email Ligon immediately at william@senatorligon.com with the following information: name, county, email address, cell phone number, brief description of election irregularities which were directly observed and whether official complaints or affidavits have already been filed.
“I appreciate (judiciary committee) chairman Jesse Stone appointing this subcommittee,” Ligon said in a statement. “His charge to me is to examine the recent election cycle, the recount process, the audit process, the current investigations taking place, the litigation that is moving forward, as well as address issues relating to the upcoming runoffs.”
Ligon could not immediately be reached for comment.
The meeting will be held in room 450 in the state Capitol Building in Atlanta and broadcast live at livestream.com/accounts/26021522/events/8730585.