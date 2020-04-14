The Feb. 23 shooting death of Amhaud Arbery in Satilla Shores has been turned over to the office of Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden, according to the state’s Attorney General’s Office.
Georgia Attorney General Christopher M. Carr turned the case over Monday to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, based in Hinesville in Liberty County.
Durden’s office received the case after Ware County District Attorney George E. Barnhill recused himself April 6, citing a request from Arbery’s family that he be removed.
Barnhill’s office received the case shortly after the shooting occurred, when Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson cited a conflict of interest. Arbery was shot after a confrontation that involved former Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA investigator Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael.
McMichael, a former Glynn County police officer, retired from the local DA’s office last May after more than 20 years on the job.
Attorney General Katie Byrd confirmed via email Tuesday to The News that Durden has accepted the case.
Barnhill’s son, George F. Barnhill, is an assistant district attorney in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit. Barnhill cited his son’s position with the local DA’s office as the primary reason Arbery’s family requested he be removed from the case.
Arbery, 25, died of a fatal gunshot wound at around 1:08 p.m. that Sunday afternoon after a confrontation with the two McMichael men, according to a Glynn County police report. Gregory McMichael told police they suspected Arbery of burglary, the report said. According to the report, McMichael told police he saw Arbery running down Satilla Drive, after which they grabbed guns from Travis McMichael’s 230 Satilla Drive home, hopped in a pickup truck a pursued him, the report said.
After pulling up alongside Arbery at Holmes Road and Satilla Drive, McMichael told police his son got out of the pickup truck with a shotgun, the report said.
According the report, Travis McMichael and Arbery struggled for the shotgun, during which two shots were fired.
Arbery dropped to the ground and died at the scene, the report said.
Barnhill told The News on Monday that he had received autopsy and toxicology reports requested from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.