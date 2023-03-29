The family of 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — left at the hospital emergency room last week covered in spray paint, his clothes soaked in urine and barely breathing after an incident at a St. Simons Island residence — said in a statement Wednesday that they want justice and to prevent a similar incident from happening to anyone else.
Interim Glynn County Police Chief O'Neal Jackson read the statement at a press conference at police headquarters Wednesday where he warned that this investigation will take time and that misinformation on social media can hamper its progress.
"Trent is transitioning. He is beginning the next step of his care," the statement said. "We ask that you continue to pray for Trent. The family would like to state that they are in full cooperation with this investigation and the efforts of all the law enforcement officers. They want justice for Trent and hopefully, they'll be able to prevent this from happening to anyone else in the future."
Jackson read the statement before updating the media on the investigation into what led up to Lehrkamp's hospitalization. He was left at the ER of Southeast Georgia Health System by three minors on March 21 with a blood alcohol level of .464 and breathing just six breaths per minute, according to a police report. Lehrkamp was on a ventilator and in ICU before being moved out of ICU this week.
In the report, Lehrkamp's father told police of other instances in which his son came home from the house where the incident occurred with a laceration above his eye that required stitches and another in which Lehrkamp came home covered in WD-40, vomit, egg yolks and spray paint.
Jackson said investigators have identified 11 individuals from a video in which Lehrkamp is seen slumped in a chair while a male sprays him with a water hose. They've also identified nine individuals who were involved with another incident that led to a photo of four boys posing behind Lehrkamp while he is taped to a chair and covered in spray paint and other items and substances.
The photo and video happened on different nights, Jackson said, and there is some duplication of individuals who were identified as being at both incidents.
All the people identified are minors, he said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
That has prompted outrage on social media and in the community and calls for justice urging police to make arrests in the case. Many of those calling for justice say what they've seen in the photo and video is torture.
Police began their investigation on March 21, the night it was reported, and made it public Sunday after the photos and videos began circulating on social media. Jackson said the investigation was not announced immediately out of respect for Lehrkamp's privacy and a request.
"This event took days to come out, out of respect for the victim's privacy," he said. "We looked at that. It was requested of us."
Jackson added that this was an isolated incident and that there was no public threat to the community.
Since the investigation began, the police have interviewed individuals they believe were involved, gathered electronic evidence and served search warrants, police statements have said.
"As of today, investigators with the Glynn County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations have identified all subjects in social media posts and pictures that have been provided related to these incidents," Jackson said.
They have also ruled out other individuals whose names have been shared on social media, he said.
"While we do appreciate the information provided by this source (social media), there has been some misinformation that has spread in this medium as well," Jackson said. "Some of which to include misidentification of individuals that were not involved in this incident which has affected many local families in our community."
Investigators are looking into every lead they receive, which is why misinformation provided to the department can hinder progress, he said.
"The misinformation that is provided via social media can hamper an investigation because we will follow up on every lead that we receive, no matter where it comes from, which means the investigators are drawn from other assignments of critical information and importance to this investigation by following false leads," Jackson said.
He said police will look into any complaints they receive from those families.
Jackson said making arrests in a case like this is not as easy as just looking at a photo or video.
"If we could make a case off one single photo or one single video without getting any other evidence, that would not be proper, that would not be a thorough investigation," Jackson said. "In this investigation, we owe it to this victim and to this family to make sure we get it right."
The photos and videos he has seen don't sit well with him either, he added.
"If a picture could say 1,000 words, then the thousand words that picture would say was 'that's a horrible incident that occurred, and what that victim went through,'" Jackson said. "We can't rush to judgment. We have to take our time on this, and that is what we're doing."
He did not give a timeline for when charges may come or say definitively if they will. He did say police are not "taking anything off the table." That includes looking at if the parents were home at the time the incident occurred, how the alcohol and drugs were obtained and anything else that is pertinent to the incidents.
From what they have seen during the investigation, Jackson said hazing charges do not apply in this case under Georgia law because the incident was not school related.
He also said there is no indication in their investigation that Lehrkamp is on the autism spectrum, as some reports have said.
Police have been called 10 times to the mid-island home where the incident occurred since last August, Jackson said. Many of those, though, have been calls for patrols in the days after the incident.
Jackson said he doesn't want this investigation to be what shapes the image people have of the Golden Isles.
"It's a sad and unfortunate event," Jackson said. "I want the rest of America, if you will, and across the pond, (to know) that we, the citizens of Glynn County, are mostly very good people, hard-working people. This is an isolated incident, and don't judge Glynn County by one group of juvenile teens."
He urged everyone, especially young people who may be experiencing or have knowledge of this type of behavior, to speak up when they know something.
"This incident may not have even been reported if (Trent) wasn't in the hospital, which is really sad," Jackson said.