The Georgia Court of Appeals has denied an appeal of Superior Court Judge Roger B. Lane’s order that two plaintiffs pay Glynn County and Christ Church Frederica nearly $100,000 in costs incurred to defend suits seeking to halt the relocation of Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
In an order filed Monday, the appellate court needed only one sentence to shoot down the appeal, filed on behalf of Center for a Sustainable Coast and Glynn County resident Jeff Kilgore.
“Upon consideration of the application for discretionary appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby denied,’’ the order said.
After a hearing earlier this year, Lane ordered the two plaintiffs to pay the county $50,143 and Christ Church $56,692 to recover their expenses in defending multiple filings.
Kilgore and the Center for a Sustainable Coast filed the initial lawsuit on Sept. 28, 2021, claiming the county had not followed the procedural requirements of its non-binding tree ordinance when relocating Frederica Road where it passes Christ Church. The court issued a temporary restraining order stopping work until a hearing Oct. 25, 2021. The plaintiffs later filed an amended complaint with a new theory that a land swap between Glynn County and Christ Church enabling the relocation of Frederica Road was illegal and without effect.
As a result of the suits, the moving of a short section of Frederica Road in front of the church experienced long and repeated delays, Lane found.
In his order, Lane said Center for a Sustainable Coast’s and Kilgore’s three claims failed to present a “justiciable issue of law” upon which it could be reasonably believed that the court would accept the claims.
With the appeal denied, the two plaintiffs may start the process of collections.