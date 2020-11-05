Frederica Academy's football game against St. Andrew's has officially been postponed.
According to a press release from athletic director Carl Nash, St. Andrew's administrators contacted the Knights on Thursday to let them know that some of the students involved with the varsity football team are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The statement said both schools are taking this action as a precautionary measure.
Fans who already had tickets to the game are advised to hold onto them until further notice.
Nash said they are in discussions with GISA officials and St. Andrew's administrators to identify a new date to play. They will release this information once the plans are finalized.