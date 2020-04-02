Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp officially issued his shelter-in-place order for all Georgia residents and visitors beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and lasting through April 13.

The order states that all residents and visitors are required to shelter in place within their homes or places of residence to help limit the spread of COVID-19 unless “they are conducting or participating in essential services, performing necessary travel, engaged in the performance of travel to and from the performance of minimum basic operations for a business, establishment, corporation, nonprofit or organization not classified as critical infrastructure or are part of the workforce for critical infrastructure and are actively engaged in the performance of or travel to and from their respective employments.”

Essential services includes obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members, such as food and supplies for consumption and use, medical supplies or medication, supplies needed to work from home and products to maintain safety, sanitation and essential residential maintenance; engaging in activities for the health and safety of family or household members and engaging in outdoor exercise activities so long as a minimum distance of 6 feet is maintained.

To view the full order, visit https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders.

More from this section

Two-hour standoff ends as police capture wanted man

Brunswick Police SWAT team members ended a two-hour standoff with a wanted man Thursday afternoon in the 2300 block of Reynolds Street, capturing him inside a home and safely retrieving the 2-year-old son that was inside the residence with him, Capt. Wan Thorpe said.

Police block off streets during standoff in Brunswick

Brunswick police were preparing to serve a warrant on a man at around 11:50 a.m. Thursday when he ran inside a home in the 2300 block of Reynolds Street and barricaded himself inside with a 2-year-old child, Brunswick police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.

Terrors fall just short of state title

A disastrous first quarter put a massive dent in Glynn Academy’s bid for its first state championship, and it was never able to recover, falling to Forest Park 46-30 on Saturday at the Macon Centreplex.