Starting at noon tomorrow, anyone with an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 will be put in mandatory quarantine. Also, all nightclubs and bars that cannot maintain a six-foot distance between patrons will be shut down.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday in a public address he would sign an executive order imposing the restrictions through noon on April 6.
Mandatory quarantine would apply to those who are living in long-term care facilities, have a chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have tested positive for COVID-19, are suspected to have COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who tested positive for the disease.
The state Department of Public Health will help people under quarantine get the services they need, Kemp said.
“This order will also close all bars and nightclubs, and it will ban gatherings of 10 or more people unless you can maintain six feet between people at all times,” he said.
Under the order, the health department will be able to close any “business, establishment, non-profit or organization for non-compliance.”
“If your friends, neighbors or local organizations are not complying, call them out or report them to us,” Kemp said. “If any establishment isn’t following these directives, I would ask you to take your business somewhere else.”
Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the Coastal Health District, said the department has had the power to require people to stay in quarantine if they were confirmed to be infected.
“This sounds like it’s going to take it a lot further,” Heidel said.
She could not comment on exactly how the new rules would be enforced.
“We’ll have more information soon, but I don’t have it now,” Heidel said.
Additionally, the order will suspend restrictions on the practice of medicine by medical professionals whose licenses are inactive or have lapsed within the past five years and allow the Georgia Board of Nursing to temporarily license graduate student nurses who have not taken their nursing exam.
Kemp also announced that he would extend the state income tax deadline to July 15 to match a federal tax deadline extension.