Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he has not decided what Georgia’s future guidelines will look like when the statewide shelter-in-place order expires Thursday at midnight.
“We’re going to be making some decisions most likely in the next couple of days about what the next week, two weeks or months look like,” Kemp said during a press conference at the state capitol in Atlanta.
The medically fragile are asked to stay home through May 13.
Kemp also defended his decision to reopen some of the state’s businesses and reported that he’s continuing to work closely with President Donald Trump and his administration as states address the challenges presented by COVID-19.
“Rest assured, the president and I share a common goal, and that is to protect both the lives and the livelihoods of Georgians as well as the American people,” Kemp said.
Several reporters at the press conference questioned why Kemp felt comfortable reopening businesses and whether he felt supported by Trump, who last week criticized Kemp’s decision.
Kemp repeatedly stated that he appreciates the president's leadership as well as the open line of communication being kept between the White House and governors. He said he spoke on the phone again Monday with the president, vice president and their task force.
“While it is easy to get discouraged or lost in a lot of noise, I have found inspiration and encouragement from small business owners who were able to safely open their doors and serve their customers in their city or their town,” Kemp said.
Some businesses in Georgia began to reopen Friday, when salons, barbershops, gyms, bowling alleys and others were allowed to resume operations if certain mandated guidelines were met. Theaters and restaurant dine-in services were able to reopen Monday if a list of guidelines were met.
Kemp said he received two complaints regarding large gatherings over the weekend.
“I’m proud to say that both groups voluntarily dispersed,” Kemp said.
Kemp lamented the media coverage that followed his decision to reopen businesses and Trump’s ensuing comments.
“I wish the media could just see how good these calls go with the governors,” he said.
Kemp also emphasized that this reopening is meant to be a measured approach.
“We’re better off, in my opinion, trusting people,” Kemp said. “I trust Georgians. They’re smart people. They’re great entrepreneurs. They’re hardworking. And they’re innovative. And it’s incredible what they’re doing to meet the guidelines.”
Some business owners are choosing not to reopen, but it's their decision to make, he said.
“I didn’t order anybody to open their business,” Kemp said. “I didn’t order anybody to go patronize any business. I simply gave people the opportunity … that literally were on the verge, many of them, of losing everything they’ve got.”
Kemp, along with Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner, urged Georgians who are experiencing even the mildest symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested. Symptoms, which can appear two to 14 days after exposure, include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chill, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
The state has increased its capacity for testing, Toomey said, and now is the time to be tested.
“Please go get tested,” she said.