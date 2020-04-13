Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that COVID-19 testing criteria in Georgia has been expanded to address lagging testing in the state.
Testing criteria now includes workers in critical infrastructure and asymptomatic people who have had direct contact with coronavirus patients, Kemp said during a briefing in Atlanta.
Testing will also continue to be prioritized for people showing symptoms, first responders, health care workers, law enforcement, and long-term care facility residents and staff regardless of symptoms, Kemp said.
Prior consultation with a health department is still needed before seeking a COVID-19 test, he said.
“We do not want people showing up unaccounted to hospitals, emergency rooms or health care facilities for a test,” Kemp said. “You do need to contact your local health department beforehand to arrange for a test.”
As of noon Monday, Georgia reported 13,315 coronavirus cases in 157 counties and 464 deaths.
Progress has been made to expand hospitals’ surge capacity in Georgia, with the expected virus peak date in the state April 26.
Right now, 2,617 emergency room beds, 929 critical care beds and nearly 6,000 general inpatients beds are available in Georgia, Kemp said.
An alternative care facility will be created at the Georgia World Congress Center. The state has also purchased four temporary medical units to expand bed capacity that will be strategically deployed based on need. Units will be deployed soon to Rome, Albany, Gainesville and Macon.
The University System of Georgia recently announced that Augusta University has launched a new app that provides virtual screening that can be used statewide.
The app is available at augustahealth.org/covid19. Those without access to the internet can call 706-721-1852.
Kemp asaid he signed an executive order suspending enforcement of the state’s anti-mask statute so people can follow public health officials’ guidance on wearing protective masks.
Asked if Georgia is ready to join in the discussion being held by other governors about when to begin easing stay-at-home limitations, Kemp said the state’s focus right now is on surge capacity, testing abilities across the state and protection of vulnerable populations.
“You’ve got to look at where some of these governors are and what their state is experiencing,” Kemp said.