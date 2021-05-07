Jury selection is slated to begin Oct. 18 for the state trial of the three men accused of murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, according to a notice filed Friday in Glynn County Superior Court.
Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, and 51-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan stand accused on state charges of felony murder, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping in the killing of Arbery, 25, who was gunned down on a neighborhood street in Satilla Shores on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020.
The racially tinged conflict sparked national and international outrage last May when video taken by Bryan of the shooting death was leaked and went viral online. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the father-and-son McMichaels men two days later, on May 7. GBI agents arrested Bryan lated that month.
Arbery was Black. The McMichaels and Bryan are White.
The three also stand accused of federal hate crime charges for Arbery's death, each man charged with interference of rights, attempted kidnapping, and carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. They are scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in magistrate courtroom 1 in the Frank M. Scarlett Federal Building, 801 Gloucester St. in Brunswick on those federal charges.
All three have been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrests last year.
Travis McMichael shot Arbery three times at close range with buckshot from his 12-gauge shotgun as he and the unarmed Arbery struggled for possession of the gun on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive. The McMichaels men armed themselves and got into a pickup truck to pursue Arbery as he ran down Satilla Drive, later saying the suspected him of burglary. Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his home on Holmes Road with the McMichaels in pursuit.