Under tow by the tugboat Zion, the barge Julie B chugged Wednesday morning out of the St. Simons Sound with a double payload of Golden Ray ship wreckage totaling more than 6,000 metric tons.
The barge hauling Section 3 and Section 6 of the Golden Ray is bound for Modern American Recycling Services in Gibson, La., taking with it local nightmares of flaming conflagrations and oil-drenched beaches. The 400-foot-long Julie B and its cargo should arrive at MARS within 10 days, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Both sections were transferred to the Julie B earlier the month in a complex operation that involved using the VB 10,000 crane vessel in the St. Simons Sound to switch each section from a dry dock barge to the Julie B's deck. The barge has spent the past two weeks at Mayor's Point Terminal on the East River, where crews have spent the time "sea fastening" each section for secure transit on the ocean-borne voyage.
It departed Mayor's Point Terminal before dawn Wednesday, having passed inspection with the Coast Guard and finding a favorable window of weather from here to the Louisiana Gulf Coast, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. The Julie B passed through the St. Simons Sound and into open waters about an hour later. T&T Salvage now has just one section of shipwreck to remove from the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands.
"It was absolutely a milestone moment," Himes said of watching the barge's departure more than two years after the 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8, 2019. "The whole team was satisfied to see those sections leave this morning. Matt Cook, the project manager with T&T, watched it leave from the (St. Simons) Pier. He had a big smile on his face the whole time."
Meanwhile, salvage masters with the T&T Salvage are focused on the slow, steady raising of the last remaining section of shipwreck from the St. Simons Sound. Anticipating heavy damage to the submerged port side of Section 4, crews have concentrated on lightening the load inside the 4,090-metric-ton chunk of steel while the VB 10,000 painstakingly raises it ever closer to entirely clearing the water line.
Engineers and salvage masters are hoping to safely raise the section high enough to get a first glimpse of the underside in more than 2 years and assess the damage. The degree of damage may warrant further reinforcement of the holding cradle on the dry deck barge that will ultimately haul it from the sound. A Fuchs crane has spent the last three days plucking vehicles and decking from inside the section's cargo hold.
The section hangs suspended in the towering arches of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000, which slowly lifts it by sturdy polymer connecting straps. That first look at the damage could come as early as Wednesday night or Thursday morning, Himes said.
The Golden Ray overturned while heading to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles in its cargo, its port side impacting and embedding in the sand bar just south of the shipping channel. Texas-based T&T Salvage commenced in November with a plan to use a massive cutting chain powered by the VB 10,000 to tear the half-submerged shipwreck into eight sections for removal from the sound. Employing its system of winches, wire rigging and pulleys, the VB 10,000 powered the cutting chain through the seventh and final cut last month.
The four outer sections all have been transported whole via barge to MARS. Experts suspected the four middle sections all were too damaged to make the trip directly without first being dismantled into smaller chunks of several hundreds tons each locally. These sections comprised the midship and bore the brunt of impact when the Golden Ray's port side impacted the sand bar.
Both Section 3 and Section 6 were separated over the summer, loaded onto dry dock barges and transported to the dismantling site at 615 Bay St., beside the East River in Brunswick. After weeks and weeks of removing vehicles and other large debris from the sections at the Bay Street site, engineers determined them to be sturdy enough to withstand the ocean transit.
Thus the transfer earlier this month. The dry dock barge carrying each section slid beneath the twin hulls of the VB 10,000 in the St. Simons Sound beginning Oct. 2. The VB 10,000 lifted each section. The Julie B then slid between the VB 10,000's hulls and beneath the suspended shipwreck section. The sections were lowered onto its deck — first Section 3 and then Section 6.
Lying on its port side, each shipwreck section stretches to more than 130 feet above the Julie B's deck.
Section 3 was separated in early July, but not before a raging fire sparked by a welder's torch engulfed the half-submerged shipwreck in flames and thick smoke. Section 6 was separated in late July, immediately after which thick oil leaking from fuel tanks within it flowed on swift tidal currents and fouled beaches, Johnson rocks and marsh habitat along St. Simons Island's south end.
Both actions required massive environmental cleanup actions from Unified Command.
When the VB 10,000 raised Section 5 above the water line for the first time last month, engineers could see that most of the port side hull plating was missing. This required a lengthy refitting of the cradle on the dry dock barge, including more steel girders to support the 3,300-metric-ton section's deck side.
The section is docked aboard that dry dock barge at the Bay Street site, where it will be dismantled into smaller chunks.
Salvors expect damage to Section 4 might require the same cradle adjustments on the dry dock barge that will transport it. The two sections comprised the very middle of the Golden Ray.
"Once we get it to where we can see the condition of the bottom, then the engineering team will potentially order some changes to the cradle," Himes said. "The real question is what will the condition of the bottom require in terms of cradling. It might not require anything. It might require something substantial, like Section 5 did."