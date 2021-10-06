The barge Julie B headed out of the East River after noon Wednesday, in route to a rendezvous in the St. Simons Sound to pick up a second chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray.
Guided by tugboats, the Julie B will slide through a gate in the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the shipwreck site. The Julie B will then ease between the twin hulls of the VB 10,000 and underneath the section of shipwreck that hangs suspended in the rafters of the 255-foot-tall crane vessel.
Salvors conduct such work at slack high tide. High tide in the St. Simons Sound occurs at 2:57 p.m.
The VB 10,000 will then lower Section 6 of the shipwreck into a cradle on the fore deck of the Julie B. Section 3 of the ship wreck is already secured to a cradle on the aft deck of the Julie B. Crews will board the Julie B and begin welding the shipwreck section securely to the cradle.
By tomorrow, the Julie B will return to a mooring at Mayor's Point Terminal for sea-fastening of the two sections for an ocean-borne transit to Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
The VB 10,000 and its crew will then turn their attentions to removing the lone remaining chunk of half-submerged shipwreck from the St. Simons Sound. Section 4 is 80 feet long and weighs an estimated 4,909 metric tons.
At 400 feet long, the Julie B is the largest barge operating in U.S. waters.
A dry dock barge carrying Section 6 entered the EPB Tuesday and slid between the VB 10,000, which then hoisted the section off of its deck. The dry dock barge departed Wednesday morning to make way for the Julie B's arrival.
This same complex process was repeated over the weekend to load Section 3 onto the Julie B.
The 656-foot-long VB 10,000 overturned between Jekyll and St. Simons islands on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles.
T&T Salvage commenced in November with its plan to employ the VB 10,000 and a massive cutting chain to tear the shipwreck into eight pieces for removal from the St. Simons Sound.
Section 3 was separated and loaded onto a dry dock barge in early July and Section 6 was separated and loaded in late July. Both were docked on the East River at a site on Bay Street in Brunswick, where cranes and crews removed vehicles and environmental hazards from inside.