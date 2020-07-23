Dennis Perry is about to become a free man after his conviction was overturned Thursday by Chief Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett.
Perry, 58, has spent the past two decades behind bars after he was convicted in the murders of Harold and Thelma Swain inside a North Camden County church in 1985.
Scarlett, during a conference call, told Perry he was granting a signature bond request. He still faces the same charges, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has reopened the investigation after new DNA evidence excluded Perry as a suspect, but identified another suspect at the time, Erik Sparre, as a potential suspect.
Sparre’s mother provided the hair sample that led to the Extraordinary Motion for a New Trial. She is now the subject of a death investigation conducted by the GBI after her body was found in her Waynesville home on July 18, two days after Scarlett granted Perry a new trial.
As part of his release, Scarlett told Perry he was to have no intentional contact with Swain family members and he was banished from Rising Daughter Baptist Church where the shootings occurred.
Perry thanked Scarlett and wished him a nice day after he heard the ruling.
Doubt about Perry’s guilt began when Georgia Innocence Project got involved and the King & Spalding law firm volunteered to handle the case pro bono.
There was no physical evidence linking Perry to the crime, but a jury convicted him based on the testimony of the mother of an ex-girlfriend who testified she heard him he planned to kill Harold Swain. She was later paid $12,000 from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office as a reward for the information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murders.