A temporary restraining order to prohibit Camden County from closing on a deal to purchase the site for a proposed spaceport has been granted.
The restraining order will be in effect until a hearing is held Jan. 5, 2022, at the Camden County Courthouse in Woodbine, at which point Stephen Scarlett, chief Superior Court judge for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, will decide whether the order should be continued until a referendum on the spaceport project can be held.
A petition has been delivered to a Camden County Probate Court judge, who will call a special election on the fate of the project within 90 days if there are enough valid signatures by registered voters to determine if county officials will be allowed to purchase the Union Carbide property. The court is still validating signatures.
Scarlett will hear arguments from lawyers representing James Goodman and Paul Harris, two Camden County residents who are asking for the purchase of the site from Union Carbide to be banned until voters get a chance to decide the issue.
Earlier this year, the Camden County Commission announced a tentative closing date of Jan. 16, 2022.
