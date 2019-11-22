A visiting superior court judge issued a direct ruling in the criminal trial against local insurance agent and Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman Friday, dropping two of six charges.
Both Bob Coleman and his wife, Sherry, were charged in January with 15 counts of felony violation of the Georgia Insurance Code — five counts of insurance fraud and nine counts of violating the Georgia Insurance Code’s reporting and disposition of premium requirement.
The trial currently underway deals exclusively with a six-count indictment against Bob Coleman delivered in June, in which a Glynn County grand jury charged him with two counts of insurance fraud and four of violating the Georgia Insurance Code’s reporting and disposition of premium requirement.
On Friday, visiting Superior Court Judge David Cavender issued a direct ruling on the final two counts of the June indictment, which came from allegations made by Daniel Wilson, the owner of Mack’s Bar-Be-Que in Sterling, dropping them.
He claimed Bob Coleman took a check for workers’ compensation insurance but did not procure said coverage and instead pocketed the money, according to the indictment.
Cavendar said he would leave the other four counts — dealing with allegations from Robert Gary Jr., who accused Coleman of taking three payments for homeowners insurance and pocketing the money — to the jury.
The jury will begin deliberating on the four remaining counts today after its lunch break.