A judge has denied a second bond hearing for William “Roddie” Bryan, the man charged with murder in the shooting death last February that he videotaped for the world to see.
Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled Tuesday that Bryan’s attorney could present no additionally compelling arguments for a second bond hearing. Bryan is one of three men charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23 in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.
Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and Bryan all have been jailed in the Glynn County Detention Center since May, charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
The Michaels armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck past Bryan’s house that afternoon, at which point Bryan got in his pickup and joined the pursuit. Bryan took cellphone video as Arbery ran down the street toward the McMichaels’ stopped pickup truck. Arbery died after being shot three times while struggling for possession of Travis McMichael’s 12-guage shotgun. The father and son said they suspected Arbery of burglary.
The release in May of Bryan’s video of the pursuit and shooting sparked national outrage and cries of racism. Arbery was Black; the three defendants are White.
Attorney Kevin Gough filed the most recent bond hearing request Dec. 31, claiming primarily that his client suffered high blood pressure for which he could not receive sufficient treatment behind bars. Gough further argued that his client does not present a flight risk.
Walmsley gave Bryan a bond hearing July 17 in Glynn County Superior Court, during which bond was denied. Walmsley, a Chatham County judge presiding over the case because Glynn County judges have recused themselves, said Bryan had ample opportunities to state his case for bond in the first hearing.
Walmsley said there is no grounds for a second bond hearing.
“After considering the evidence presented, the Court does not find that any of the factors to be considered have changed which would warrant a hearing on, or reconsideration of, Defendant’s denial of bond,” Wamsley wrote.
The McMichaels were denied bond at a Nov. 12 hearing.
No trial date has been set. The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Supreme Court has suspended jury trials through at least Feb. 7. Jury trials and jury selections in Georgia have been suspended since March of 2020 because of the pandemic.