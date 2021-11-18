Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley of the Eastern Judicial Circuit denied a motion for a mistrial this afternoon in the proceedings against three White men charged in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Satilla Shores.
Kevin Gough, representing William "Roddie" Bryan, made the motion for a mistrial in the 10th day of testimony after a prosecuting attorney asked a witness if she thought someone who stole something deserved the death penalty.
Defense attorneys immediately objected to the question, which the witness did not answer.
Walmsley admonished the prosecutor who asked the question, calling it inflammatory, prejudicial and unnecessary. He instructed the jury to disregard the question.
The motion was made after a lunch break following morning testimony by Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery and is on trial for murder.
His father, Greg McMichael, and Bryan, a Satilla Shores neighbor of the McMichaels, also face murder charges in the shooting.
All three men face other charges, including aggravated assault, and have remained in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrest in May 2020.