The plaintiffs in a lawsuit that sought to halt the relocation of a section of Frederica Road in front of Christ Church Frederica must pay nearly $100,000 to the church and Glynn County in costs and attorneys’ fees, Superior Court Judge Roger B. Lane has ruled.
In an order issued Wednesday, Lane awarded $40,143.32 to the county and $56,692.30 to Christ Church from the Center for a Sustainable Coast and county resident Jeff Kilgore.
In his order, Lane referred to the plaintiffs’ suit, filed on Sept. 28, 2021, that claimed the county had not followed the procedural requirements of its non-binding tree ordinance. The court issued a temporary restraining order stopping work until a hearing Oct. 25, 2021.
Just prior to the hearing, the plaintiffs filed an amended complaint with the new theory that the enabling land swap between Glynn County and Christ Church was illegal and without effect. The plaintiffs also asked the court to compel the county to reconstitute and maintain a tree board, Lane’s order says.
After Lane denied the plaintiff’s application for an injunction, Kilgore and the Center for a Sustainable Coast filed a third amended complaint that eliminated all causes for action except for the claim that the church and the county violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause, which prevents the government from favoring one religion over others.
As a result of the delays caused by the litigation, the project cost about $150,000 more than it would have otherwise, Lane said citing a defendants’ motion.
Also, the contesting of the road improvement project through litigation resulted in Christ Church and Glynn County incurring a combined $96,835.62 in expenses and attorneys’ fees, Lane’s order says.
Lane found that the plaintiff’s three claims lack any “justiciable issue of law or fact such that it could not be reasonably believed that the court would accept the asserted claims.’’
The order said the tree board is an advisory board with no binding authority or power, and that the final authority for any decision on trees “lies squarely” with county commissioners.
Lane also ruled the plaintiffs fell short in the claim that Glynn County had accepted property of lesser value in the land swap that allowed the shift of the roadway. He also ruled there was no reasonable basis to believe the plaintiffs would prevail in the claim that the road project violated the establishment clause.
He also cited the county’s motion to dismiss, in which it said the realignment of 1,700 feet of roadway was necessary because the existing road was narrow and had misaligned intersections with Stevens Road and the entrance to Fort Frederica. The project also allowed for new, organized parking and bus loading areas at the church while eliminating a dangerous pedestrian crossing.
In addition, Lane said, the defendants had an array of other defenses that further highlighted the plaintiffs’ lack of valid claims.
In explaining his findings to justify the awarding of attorneys’ fees and expenses, Lane said the plaintiffs attempted to pursue the litigation for about seven months after the road project was completed. He also said the plaintiffs refused to dismiss the action until just days before a hearing on the defendants’ motion to dismiss and a motion to compel the plaintiffs to post a bond.
The plaintiffs’ voluntary dismissal and abandonment of their claims just prior to the hearing support the conclusion that their claims lacked substantial justification, were made to delay and harass and/or to unnecessarily expand the proceedings by other improper conduct, Lane’s order said.
"We are pleased with Judge Lane's ruling, and continue to be thankful for the public-private partnership that allowed this project to come to fruition," said Rev. Tom Purdy, rector of Christ Church. "The shifting of Frederica Road has already improved safety for our parishioners and the public."