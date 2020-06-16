Jekyll Island Authority announced Tuesday that the 2020 Shrimp & Grits Festival, planned for Nov. 6-8, is canceled.
The event attracts thousands to the island annually, but the decision to cancel was made in the interest of public health and safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was also based on other factors, including budgetary concerns and the uncertainty surrounding public events in the future.
“Canceling this year’s festival was not an easy decision to make, but ultimately we, the JIA, felt it was in the best interest of both participants and those who work so hard to bring the festival to life,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA. “It’s imperative to us that we provide an environment that our visitors feel comfortable and safe in. And right now, even with social distancing, large-scale events are not recommended.”
Hooks shared the news Tuesday during a JIA board meeting. Several months of planning have been lost because of the pandemic, which shuttered businesses on Jekyll for part of the spring season and led to furloughs for many JIA employees, Hooks told the board.
The Shrimp & Grits Festival brings more than 45,000 people to Jekyll Island over a three-day weekend. The festival was set to mark its 15th anniversary this year.
Hooks listed for board members the many challenges that led the JIA to decide to cancel Shrimp & Grits this year.
Planning for the festival takes almost an entire year. Many sponsors have already indicated they will not be able to participate this year, Hooks said, including one of its biggest sponsors, Georgia Grown.
JIA also anticipated that many restaurants, which play a significant role in the event through cooking demonstrations and competitions, will not be able to participate due to the hardships the industry has faced throughout the pandemic.
“We have many sponsors, vendors and artisans who support the festival’s success and were in planning phases now, and we couldn’t put them at risk of incurring financial losses if the festival had to be canceled later in the year,” Hooks said. “We also spent many weeks discussing options with these partners, and many felt too uneasy about how the fall might look for events and whether they would be able to participate. We value their partnerships, and we couldn’t confidently move forward given all of the circumstances.”
Fees will be refunded to artists and vendors who applied to participate in the 2020 festival, or they will be provided the option to transfer applications to the 2021 festival.
The island, a self-sustaining state park, generates its revenues from parking fees as well as island hotels and amenities, many of which were closed from mid-March through early June due to the pandemic. Jekyll experienced too much of a decline in this revenue to allow for additional expenditures for festivals and events, officials indicated.
“To ensure island management is properly sustained, we too have to focus our efforts on rebuilding lost revenue and not overspending,” Hooks said. “We want to ensure the funds we have are not only helping our businesses return to normal, but are also focused on returning our workforce, some of whom have been furloughed, to full capacity.”
The festival is slated to return Nov. 5-7, 2021.
“We look forward to welcoming our visitors back November of 2021 to the festival everyone knows and loves, and being in a place where we can provide the elevated experience that has set our event apart in the Southeast for so many years,” Hooks said.