The executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority announced Tuesday his plan to retire from the position.
Jones Hooks, who has served as executive director since 2008 and overseen significant revitalization and development on the island, made the announcement during the monthly meeting of the JIA board of directors.
He plans to serve until the end of the current fiscal year, June 30.
Hooks said he began in the role 15 years ago with four clear goals established by the board — to accomplish a revitalization of the island’s facilities, to establish a credible conservation effort, to partner with the private sector and to establish a viable Foundation.
“Each of these majors goals has been achieved,” Hooks said. “I am also extremely proud of the many additional attainments realized, including significant and numerous improvements in our operations, infrastructure and facilities.”
Hooks thanked the board members for their support and grew emotional when thanking the authority’s staff.
“I would like to publicly thank our outstanding staff for their dedication and support,” he said. “We have assembled an amazing group of talented persons who genuinely care about Jekyll Island and are committed to ensuring that the island’s character remains intact for today’s guests and residents as well as those who will explore this beautiful island in the future.”
During Hooks’ tenure, the authority has come to operate much differently than it did when he arrived in 2008. At that time, many facilities were operating at a deficit, and as a state authority Jekyll is responsible for raising its own annual operating budget.
“Now, the JIA’s annual self-operational budget is more than $35 million with more than 300 employees among 35 departments, responsible for managing 1,130 residential utility customers, island fire and emergency medical services, all island roads, beach parks and greenspace, 63 holes of golf, a water park, convention center, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, Beach Village and Historic District, and marketing the Island to tourists,” said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for JIA.
Hooks is the longest serving executive director of the authority since its establishment by the state in 1950.
Under his leadership, more than $368 million in investments have been made to revitalizing Jekyll Island, Hawkins said.
“Significant strides have been made in conservation efforts, including the construction of a protective rock revetment, additional protection of the coastal viewshed, reforestation, as well the establishment of a Greenspace Preservation District surrounding Jekyll’s golf courses,” she said.
Numerous major studies have also been completed, including island master plans, conservation plans, a Golf Course Improvement Plan, a Carrying Capacity & Infrastructure Assessment, a transportation study and an ordinance update.
The JIA board will soon begin the process of searching for and naming Hooks’ successor.
Upon retirement, Jones and his wife Stephanie plan to continue living on Jekyll Island.