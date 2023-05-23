The Jekyll Island Authority’s next executive director is set to be Mark Williams, who currently serves as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The JIA board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Williams, who serves on the JIA board but was not present for the meeting. Board member George Ruel Joyner, Jr. was also absent.
The board took the vote after spending about 45 minutes in executive session following its monthly meeting.
Williams will begin in the new role July 1, replacing the current executive director Jones Hooks. Hooks, who has served in the position since 2008, announced his retirement in February.
Base compensation will be set at $250,000 with a performance incentive of up to $25,000, said board member Buster Evans, chair of the human resources committee.
Williams will also receive a vehicle allowance of up to $10,000 annually.
The board voted to approve a three-year employment agreement.