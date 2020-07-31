There’s both good and bad news regarding Hurricane Isaias’ recent behavior.
“The bad is it upgraded to hurricane category 1, but the good is it’s still not a well-defined storm,” said Glynn County EMA Director Alec Eaton.
Isaias was upgraded to an 80 mph category 1 hurricane in the early Friday morning hours, said Andrew Kennedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Meteorologists continue to predict the storm will reach Coastal Georgia by late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
Forecasts show the hurricane moving to the east of Georgia and remaining offshore, he said, causing rip currents, beach erosion, high surf and minor flooding. Depending on how close Isaias comes, the Isles could see 1-3 inches of rain.
A category 1 storm can generate winds from 74-95 mph and damage roofs and siding on homes, cause heavy tree limbs to fall and topple shallowly-rooted trees, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Isaias could strengthen to a category 2 storm before it reaches the Golden Isles, Eaton said, but is not expected to strike directly. Current predictions show the storm whipping Coastal Georgia with strong winds and rain, but largely keeping its distance from the coast.
“We’re still in a very good spot. What’s being predicted is nor’easter type conditions,” Eaton said. “Much like what we saw right before Irma, you get possible heavy gusts and then a lot of freshwater rain coming down on us.”
After it leaves Georgia, Isaias is forecast to hit land in North Carolina before heading inland.
Until the storm hits, the EMA will be encouraging people to prepare to shelter in place during the storm.
“There’s still unknowns, but it would have to take an extreme western track for us to have to change our plans,” Eaton said.
While Isaias may not strike Glynn directly, it is still hurricane season. Eaton encouraged all residents to begin planning for an evacuation, taking into account the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many are experiencing economic hardship as well, so he suggested contacting friends or family when looking for somewhere to go during an evacuation.
All residents should also have an emergency kit prepared at all times.
Emergency kits should include, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the typical first aid kit, flashlight, portable radio, extra batteries, a gallon of clean water, a seven-day supply of prescribed medication, a cell phone charger, non-perishable food, emergency contact information, extra cash and sanitation supplies.
“Even though we’re leaning toward a shelter situation, the message is still to monitor and prepare,” Eaton said. “It’s better to have the plans and not need them than to need them and not have them.”