A man taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was attacked by another jail inmate on Nov. 5 died Sunday.
Blake Hutto, 52, was transferred to hospice care after being taken to the emergency room that evening, said Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett.
“It’s horrible news,” Corbett said.
Hutto was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Glynn County Police Department on charges of criminal trespass and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, Corbett said.
His alleged assailant, Eric Lee Schermerhorn, 37, remains in the Glynn County Detention Center, Corbett said.
Schermerhorn was booked on Nov. 2 on felony charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or other violence, according to GCSO records.
Schermerhorn was denied bond before the incident with Hutto, Corbett said.
He declined to comment further on the incident, which is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
A verbal altercation between the two escalated into a physical fight, said Stacy Carson, Special Agent in Charge of the GBI’s Kingsland post, which ended in Hutto being taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Schermerhorn was charged with aggravated assault for his alleged actions on Nov. 5. Further charges are pending following Hutto’s death, she added.
Corbett knew little about what happened to Hutto once he was no longer in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office. After rendering aid, sheriff’s deputies remanded Hutto to the care of Glynn County paramedics, he said.
Hutto was subsequently transferred to hospice care.
Corbett said his office was notified Sunday that Hutto had passed away that morning.
“After he was out of our care and in medical care, he was out of our custody,” Corbett explained.
An inmate alerted guards at around 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 5 that a cellmate attacked another inmate causing injuries, Corbett told The News earlier this month.
Responding guards intervened and summoned the jail’s medical staff, who treated the victim on the scene.
The inmate was then transported with “severe injuries to the back of his head” to the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital via ambulance, Corbett said at the time.
“There was an incident between two inmates that led to Mr. Hutto being transported to the hospital. He passed away in hospice down in Florida somewhere,” Carson said.