An inmate alleged to have inflicted injuries leading to another inmate’s death on Sunday has been charged with murder.
Eric Schermerhorn, 37 is charged in the death of Luke Hutto, 52.
An affidavit filed by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents claims Schermerhorn on Nov. 5 “repeatedly and forcefully struck (Hutto’s) head onto the floor, causing serious bodily injury.”
Hutto had been booked into the Glynn County Detention Center the day before, Nov. 4, on charges of criminal trespass and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. Schermerhorn had been booked on Nov. 2 on felony charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or other violence.
Hutto passed away Sunday in a hospice in Florida “as a result of the injuries obtained during the assault,” according to the GBI.
Schermerhorn remains in the county detention center.