The three Glynn County men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled for an initial appearance and arraignment on federal hate crime charges next month, according to Barry Paschal, public affairs officer for the Southern Georgia District of the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The initial appearance and arraignment for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichal and William "Roddie" Bryan will take place at 1:30 p.m. May 11 in magistrate courtroom 1 in the Frank M. Scarlett Federal Building, 801 Gloucester St., in Brunswick, Paschal said.
U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Benjamin W. Cheesbro will preside.
Each of the three men face federal charges of interference of rights and attempted kidnapping. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, additionally are charged with one federal count each of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Travis McMichael faces the additional federal charge of discharging a firearm during a violent crime.
The three were charged Wednesday by a federal grand jury.
The three men have been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since May 2020 on state charges that include felony murder, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping.
All three defendants are White. Arbery, 25, was Black.
On Feb. 23, 2020, Travis McMichael shot Arbery dead with a 12-gauge shotgun at close range while the unarmed Arbery struggled for possession of the gun. Bryan, 51, videoed the confrontation with his cell phone from his vehicle.
The McMichaels told investigators they wanted to talk to Arbery about some recent burglaries in Satilla Shores when they chased him down in a pickup truck.
Travis McMichael was the driver. Gregory McMichael, who was armed with a .357-magnum handgun, rode in the bed of the truck.
GBI agents allege that Bryan and Travis McMichael both used their trucks to block Arbery's escape from the neighborhood.
No trial date has been set in Superior Court in Glynn County on the felony murder charges. Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will preside over that trial.