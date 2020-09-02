Keith Higgins confirmed Wednesday that he will be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate for Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney.
Higgins needed 3,526 signatures from registered voters — reduced from 5,038 due to the COVID-19 outbreak — in the five-county district, which is made up of Glynn, Camden, Wayne, Appling and Jeff Davis counties, to be included on the ballot as an independent candidate.
He exceeded that by more than double, accruing 8,500 signatures of which 6,500 had been verified as of Wednesday, according to a statement from Higgins’ campaign.
“Despite the pandemic, the voters of our five-county district showed up in a meaningful way, so much so that even though the requirement was reduced, we would have been on the ballot regardless,” Higgins said in a statement Wednesday.
The outbreak of coronavirus in March hurt campaigning efforts by effectively ruling out rallies and other large gatherings. Higgins garnered signatures primarily via volunteers at smaller, outdoor events, throughout neighborhoods, and among civic groups, according to the campaign.
Higgins, a Brunswick defense attorney and former assistant district attorney, first announced his campaign in January.
He will face Republican incumbent DA Jackie Johnson in the general election on Nov. 3. Early voting starts Oct. 12. The last day to register to vote in the election is Oct. 5. For registration information, call the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060 or visit glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.