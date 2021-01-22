McIntosh County investigators are looking for a 25-year-old man in the early Friday morning shooting deaths of his father and mother in their Jones community home, said Col. Danny Lowe of the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office.
“We’ve got a suspect, a person of interest, the son of the male victim," Lowe said.
Lowe said there is a lookout underway for Jordan Jarrod Wynn, who may be in the areas of Savannah or Statesboro, Lowe said.
Lowe declined to name the victims, citing the need to first notify their next of kin and problems positively identifying the slain woman. Investigators had not yet found anything in the house at 7233 Jones Road to identify her and were still searching, he said.
Another of the male victim’s sons who lived in the home was awakened by gunfire at 2 a.m., Lowe said.
“He heard the shots. He saw his brother. He ran to a neighbor’s home and called police,’’ Lowe said.
The witness lived in the far end of the house from where the shootings occurred, he said.
The husband and wife were dead at the scene, and investigators have not recovered the weapon used in the shootings, Lowe said.
The suspect was first thought to have fled into nearby woods, but tracking dogs failed to pick up a trail, the sheriff’s office said.
The Jones community is in northern McIntosh County west of Interstate 95.