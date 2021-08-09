Southeast Georgia Health System announced today that it has surpassed its previous peak of 98 hospitalized COVID patients that was set last year in July.
As of Sunday, the health system was treating 112 COVID patients, 36 of whom were in the intensive care unit.
“More than half of our hospitalized patients are COVID-19 patients,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. “This is the highest number of coronavirus patients the health system has cared for throughout the entire pandemic."
The availability of beds is becoming a serious issue.
"We hold meetings each morning to discuss how we can create more beds, not to mention how we can find more staff, to care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients,” he said.
Vaccination remains a key to fighting COVID. Of the 112 hospitalized patients, only 11 are vaccinated. Only two of the 36 intensive care unit patients are vaccinated.
“As overwhelming as it is for our patients and their families to have a loved one in the hospital, it’s painful for our staff who are caring for these patients, knowing that many of the hospitalizations could have been prevented if more people would have gotten vaccinated,” Scherneck said. “Less than 10% of our COVID-19 patients are vaccinated, and only two of the 36 patients currently in the intensive care unit are vaccinated.
"There may be breakthroughs with vaccinated people contracting coronavirus, but the vaccine helps to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.”
The health system offers the free Pfizer vaccine to everyone age 12 and older at its Brunswick and Camden Campus hospitals. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged to ensure adequate supplies are available.
The Coastal Health District and many local stores, such as CVS, also offer the COVID-19 vaccine. For a list of locations, dates and times, visit the health system’s website at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.
In addition to the vaccine, the health system provides COVID-19 testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
As with other hospitals, the health system's Emergency Care Centers are experiencing substantially longer emergency room wait times, a result of an increase in the number of patients awaiting an inpatient bed combined with an increase in those seeking coronavirus testing.
“Our emergency room wait times have surpassed anything I’ve ever experienced in my medical career,” says Dr. Mohsen Akhlaghi, chief of the health system's Department of Emergency Medicine. “Our hospitalized COVID-19 patient census exceeds the number of beds we have available and, as a result, we have inpatients being cared for in the Emergency Care Center, resulting in an increase in the wait times for people with emergencies. It’s a traffic jam at its worst.
“While some of the people who are coming to the Emergency Care Center are seriously ill or injured, there are some who are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms or who were exposed to someone with COVID-19 but are not experiencing symptoms, and they’re just here for a COVID-19 test. We strongly urge those people to visit one of our outpatient testing sites or one of the county sites. It will lessen their chance of exposure to other illnesses and help to reduce the wait times for patients with severe illnesses or injuries.”
Health officials warn that the Delta variant of COVID is more contagious than its predecessor.