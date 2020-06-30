A significant leap in COVID-19 cases was reported today, along with two more deaths in Glynn County.
As of 3 p.m., the Coastal Health District reported a jump in the cumulative infections in Glynn County from 547 to 788 in a 24-hour period. Data from tests conducted at a number of private clinics may not have been entered over the weekend, however, leading to an apparent surge.
“We believe all those came through at one time. So even though we had this big jump, we believe it’s because some were not input over the weekend and just hit our database,” said Sally Silbermann, district spokeswoman.
The district also reported that two more people with COVID-19 have died within the last 24 hours, bringing Glynn’s total number of deaths to six. One was an 84-year-old female, the other was a 74-year-old man.
Their race and whether either had any underlying conditions was unknown as of 3:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Public Health.
The four preceding were an 83-year-old white woman, a 76-year-old black man, a 90-year-old white man and an 86-year-old white man. All had underlying health conditions.
Cases in Camden and McIntosh counties also increased within the last 24 hours, from 114 to 128 and 31 to 41, respectively. No new deaths were reported in either county.
Residents are advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues, wear a mask or cloth face covering in public and to isolate from others if feeling sick.