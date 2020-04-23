The Coastal Health District in a noon update reported a few new cases of COVID-19 in Glynn County on Thursday, along with the first deaths in the south coastal area.
As of noon today, there are 387 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among coastal Georgia residents and 11 deaths, according to the district. That’s an increase of 10 cases and two deaths within the last 24 hours.
By county, 51 cases were reported in Glynn County, 28 in Camden, four in McIntosh, 199 in Chatham, 37 in Bryan, 35 in Liberty, 31 in Effingham, and two in Long.
Six deaths have been reported in Chatham, two in Bryan and one each in Glynn, Camden and Effingham counties. No deaths have been reported in McIntosh County.
Statewide, cases topped out at 21,512 as of noon, 4,069 of which were hospitalized. The state Department of Public Health has reported 872 deaths resulting from the disease, an increase of 36 in the last 24 hours.
In counties near Glynn, Brantley reported 20 cases and two deaths while Wayne has reported 10 cases and no deaths.
Counties in the Atlanta metro area report the highest number of cases, but outbreaks in southern counties have led to high case counts per capita.
An outbreak in and around Albany led to 1,479 cases and 110 in Dougherty county and hundreds of cases in surrounding counties. In the Waycross area, Ware county reports 97 cases and seven deaths.
Appling and Pierce counties also report a high number of cases per 100,000 residents, at 47 and 51, respectively.
Health officials ask residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.