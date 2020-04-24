COVID-19 cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District reached 400 Friday.
In a noon update, the district office in Savannah reported that cases of the disease among coastal Georgia residents increased by 13 in the last 24 hours.
By county, 52 cases were reported in Glynn County, 28 in Camden, four in McIntosh, 200 in Chatham, 45 in Bryan, 35 in Liberty, 33 in Effingham, and three in Long.
Six deaths have been reported in Chatham, two in Bryan and one each in Glynn, Camden and Effingham counties. None have been reported in McIntosh County.
Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 22,147 cases as of noon, 4,221 of which were hospitalized. The department has reported 892 deaths resulting from the disease.
In counties near Glynn, Brantley reported 20 cases and two deaths while Wayne has reported 11 and no deaths.
Counties in the Atlanta metro area have generally reported the highest number of cases, but outbreaks in southern counties have led to high caseloads per capita.
In the Waycross area, Ware county reports 103 cases and eight deaths.
Appling and Pierce counties also report a high number of cases per 100,000 residents, at 51 and 52 total cases respectively.
Health officials ask residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.