The Coastal Health District is offering people with certain immune conditions and who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines a third dose beginning today, according to a release from the health district.

Third doses are only recommended for immunocompromised people who have previously received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“Studies have shown that people with compromised immune systems may not develop a strong enough immune response with just two doses, so getting a third dose will enhance that response,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director for the Coastal Health District. “If your immune system is compromised because of a medical condition or a medication you’re taking, this additional dose can help strengthen your body’s defense against this dangerous virus.”

People eligible for a third dose include:

• Those being treated for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

• Recipients of solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.

• Recipients of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).

• People dealing with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

• People with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

• People actively being treated with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

Documentation can be provided to confirm a person’s medical need for a third dose, or recipients can sign a consent form saying they have a qualifying condition. Visit www.gachd.org/covidvaccine for more information.

Vaccine appointments can be made for local health departments online at www.chdcovidvax.org or by calling the COVID-19 vaccine phone line at 912-230-5506. Some sites allow walk-ins, but appointments are preferred. McIntosh County and Long County health departments require appointments for vaccines.

More from this section

Health system leases temporary morgue as virus cases continue to surge

Health system leases temporary morgue as virus cases continue to surge

With the COVID-19 death toll increasing in the past two weeks, Southeast Georgia Health System has proactively leased a temporary morgue for use should it run out of space in its permanent morgue that can hold only six deceased people, said Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the system.

MAP International sends supplies to Haiti

MAP International sends supplies to Haiti

MAP International is sending 41 pallets of life-saving medicines and sanitary supplies to southwestern Haiti where an earthquake Saturday killed more than 1,400 and left 30,000 families homeless.

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: 'It's a great honor,' says new harbor pilot

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: 'It's a great honor,' says new harbor pilot

Gordon Strother Jr. had only to raise his right hand and read some lines from a single page, and he’d be a licensed pilot with the Brunswick Board of Pilotage Commissioners. That would authorize him to guide those enormous ships in and out of the harbor, through the channel at the offshore b…