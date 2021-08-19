The Coastal Health District is offering people with certain immune conditions and who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines a third dose beginning today, according to a release from the health district.
Third doses are only recommended for immunocompromised people who have previously received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
“Studies have shown that people with compromised immune systems may not develop a strong enough immune response with just two doses, so getting a third dose will enhance that response,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director for the Coastal Health District. “If your immune system is compromised because of a medical condition or a medication you’re taking, this additional dose can help strengthen your body’s defense against this dangerous virus.”
People eligible for a third dose include:
• Those being treated for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
• Recipients of solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
• Recipients of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).
• People dealing with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
• People with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• People actively being treated with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
Documentation can be provided to confirm a person’s medical need for a third dose, or recipients can sign a consent form saying they have a qualifying condition. Visit www.gachd.org/covidvaccine for more information.
Vaccine appointments can be made for local health departments online at www.chdcovidvax.org or by calling the COVID-19 vaccine phone line at 912-230-5506. Some sites allow walk-ins, but appointments are preferred. McIntosh County and Long County health departments require appointments for vaccines.