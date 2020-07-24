The Georgia Department of Public Health reported eight more deaths among COVID-19 patients in the south Coastal Georgia area Friday.
Six of the deceased were Glynn County residents, along with one each from McIntosh and Camden counties.
Not all of the Glynn County deaths occurred within the last 24 hours.
“The number of deaths in Glynn County increased significantly today due to a reporting issue (by health officials),” said Sally Silbermann, Coastal Health District spokeswoman. “The six deaths occurred over the last two weeks, not all within the past few days.
“Unfortunately, as the number of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, we also expect the number of deaths to increase. We encourage the continued use of good public health practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Another 41 cases of the severe flu-like respiratory disease were reported among Glynn County residents Friday, raising the total to 2,049 as of 3 p.m. Friday. The number has risen by 315 cases in the last week, 562 in the last 14 days.
McIntosh reported three new cases; Camden, 21.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the Southeast Georgia Health System was caring for 68 COVID patients in the Brunswick hospital — 10 more than on Wednesday and the highest single-day caseload to date — and eight in the St. Marys facility.
Statewide, 161,401 cases have been diagnosed since the outbreak began in March, resulting in 3,442 deaths. A total of 16,752 people were hospitalized due to the virus as of Friday.
Residents are advised to wear face coverings in public, regularly wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if feeling sick.
Call 230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a free COVID-19 test at the Glynn, Camden or McIntosh county health departments.
Coastal Community Health Services also provides free drive-up testing at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick Monday through Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. An insurance card, if insured, and photo ID are required.