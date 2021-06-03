The Glynn County Health Department has issued a shoreline pollution advisory for Jekyll and St. Simons islands, urging beachgoers to be on the lookout for oil globules in the sand and fuel sheens on the surf from the salvage operation of the shipwrecked Golden Ray.
The advisory issued Wednesday cautions beachgoers and anglers that “occasional discharges of oil” are making their way to local shorelines from the shipwreck, the remains of which sit half-submerged between the two islands in the St. Simons Sound. Salvors are presently working on the fifth of seven cuts planned to remove the Golden Ray in eight sections. The 656-foot-long vessel overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Four sections of the ship have been cut away and removed, leaving about 300 feet of the mass chunk of steel remaining in the St. Simons Sound.
Fuel began leaking during cutting operations sometime Monday, emitting gray fuel sheens dappled with oil globules. Many of those oil globules are washing up on local shorelines. Cleanup teams with the salvage operation are combatting the fuel leak on land and water. Cleanup crews on boats are patrolling the waters with oil-absorbent boom and V-shaped current buster vessels that corral and collect oil sheens. Additional cleanup crews are policing the islands’ shorelines and collecting oil globules and oily sand, Unified Command said.
Still, oil from the recent cut is making its presence known, the health department said. The health department advised beachgoers that oil globules can be washed off “with clean soap and water. There is no need to use harsh detergents, solvents or other chemicals to wash oil from skin or clothing – these could be harmful to you.”
The health department advised people to get out of the water if they encounter an oil sheen on the surface.
“The public is advised to remain alert for oil in the water or the sand,” the health department said in a statement. “If you see a sheen of oil on the surface of the water, get out of the water and report the sheen … Do not swim or fish in an area with a visible oil sheen.”
People who spot oil on land or water are asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 800-424-8802.
There have been several oil leaks during salvage cutting operations, which began in November. Unified Command said earlier this week that it has the resources to address this most recent discharge.