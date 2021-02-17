Harris Teeter has requested the Glynn County Commission defer consideration of a permit that would allow construction of gas pumps near the supermarket on St. Simons Island, representatives for the company said.
Garrett Maravetz, a Harris Teeter real estate specialist, declined to comment on the reason for the request and did not indicate how long the East Coast grocery store chain wanted the application delayed.
According to plans filed with the Glynn County Community Development Department, the company wants to tear down a building currently occupied by Signature Property Group and replace it with seven fuel pumps, an attendant kiosk, canopy and some parking spaces.
The county commission is set to consider the application, and now the request for deferral, at a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The request for deferral comes after the Islands Planning Commission recommended in a 5-2 vote last month that the county commission deny the application. Several island residents spoke in opposition to the permit request during a public hearing at the meeting.