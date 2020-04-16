ATLANTA—Auranofin, a drug approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to treat rheumatoid arthritis, is effective at inhibiting the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, Georgia State University researchers have found.

The researchers tested the drug as part of a project to screen FDA-approved medications for their potential use against SARS-CoV-2. They have made the paper publicly available for the global research and healthcare community on the preprint website bioRxiv.

“Drug repurposing is the fastest way to get a treatment for SARS-CoV-2 because it’s already been established that these medicines are safe to use in humans,” said Mukesh Kumar, lead author of the study and assistant professor of biology.

Like all viruses, SARS-CoV-2 cannot reproduce on its own. Instead it uses host cell proteins to manufacture copies of itself.

“Effective drugs need to interfere with this replication process, shutting down the virus’s ability to proliferate inside the host,” said Hussin Rothan, a post-doctoral researcher at Georgia State and co-author of the study.

In this study, human cells infected with the virus were treated with auranofin. Within 48 hours of treatment, the amount of virus within the cells dropped by 95 percent. Treatment also resulted in significant reduction of coronavirus-induced inflammation.

